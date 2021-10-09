⚽ Kansas Faces No. 9 West Virginia on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (6-8-1, 1-4 Big 12) plays host to No. 9 West Virginia on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will be looking to looking to build off their 2-1 victory over No. 23 Baylor from Thursday night. Sunday’s contest will be KU’s mental health game and the Jayhawks will welcome back a group of alumni to be honored at halftime. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Thursday’s win over No. 23 Baylor was the first conference win of the season for Kansas. KU was able to build a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the match. A goal on a penalty kick by senior Rylan Childers in the 5th minute and a goal by sophomore Brie Severns in the 12th minute was enough offense for the night.

Sophomore Shira Elinav played a key role in both goals as she sent the through ball on the foul that caused the penalty kick and assisted on Severns’ goal. Elinav started the contest for KU, only her second start of the season.

West Virginia (8-2-2, 2-0-1 Big 12) enters Sunday ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Mountaineers made the short trip over to Lawrence following their 1-1 draw at Kansas State on Thursday night.

Kansas and West Virginia have been playing in soccer since the Mountaineers came into the Big 12 in 2012. Since that time, West Virginia holds an 8-2-1 advantage over KU in the all-time series. Kansas did defeat West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Big 12 Tournament on its way to winning the Big 12 Championship.

Next up, Kansas will take a mid-week trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to play the Sooners on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.