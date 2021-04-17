⚽ Kansas Falls at Missouri 1-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. – In a tale of two halves, the Kansas soccer team came up short 1-0 to Missouri at Audrey J. Walton Stadium on Saturday night. Missouri scored on a Kansas own goal in the 65th minute when a MU free kick hit off a KU defender’s head and into the KU goal.

Kansas concludes the 2020-21 pandemic season with a 6-4-3 overall record and its 5-3-1 Big 12 mark last fall had KU finish fourth in the league, its second-straight and 10th-time overall upper-half placing. Missouri improved to 6-5-3 in 2020-21.

Kansas dominated and controlled the tempo the first half outshooting Missouri 9-6, including five shots on goal, but the Tigers kept the pace in the second half, outshooting the Jayhawks 5-3, including 3-0 shots on goal.

Kansas’ five shots on goal, all in the first half, were by five different Jayhawks but the contest remained scoreless at intermission. In the 36th minute, KU freshman Brie Severns looked to make a crossing shot but MU goalkeeper Isabella Alessio barely got a hand on the attempt and Severns’ shot hit the right post. A minute later, KU freshman Kate Dreyer rebounded her own header with a second header attempt that ended Alessio’s hands. Just a few minutes earlier, KU junior Kailey Lane found fellow junior Rylan Childers whose shot in front of the goal hit the crossbar.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

In the 65th minute a Missouri scored on a KU own goal when a MU free kick ended in front of the KU goal and was headed in by a Kansas defender.

STAT OF THE GAME

5 – Kansas had five shots on goals for the match, all in the first half, but came up short on scoring. Included were shots that hit the crossbar and the post.

NOTES

Junior forward Rylan Childers ended the season with a team-high 24 shots, including a team-best nine shots on goal. Her four goals were also a KU team high in 2020-21.

Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters recorded three saves giving her 41 for the season. Peters has 186 career saves while at Kansas.

Freshman Kate Dreyer’s two shots were a season high.

Freshman Avery Smith tied her season high with three shots. She also had three shots versus Kansas State on March 13.

QUOTING ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH KELLY MILLER

“It was a really disappointing result for the game. I felt we created some really good chances in the first half. In the second half we didn’t get as many. I was really disappointed we gave up the game on an own goal.”