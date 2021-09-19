⚽ Kansas Falls in Close Match to Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Kansas dropped a close match on Sunday afternoon to No. 19 Harvard at Jordan Field by a score of 2-1. Freshman Magali Gagné scored the lone goal for the Jayhawks in the 66th minute of the game.

“I thought at halftime we made some adjustments and changed the formation,” said head coach Mark Francis. “We dominated the second half and created enough chances to win the game. I was proud of the kids. In the second half, against a very good team, I thought we dominated the tempo and the possession.”

After being outshot 9-2 in the first half, Kansas held an 11-6 advantage in the second half. Senior Grace Wiltgen had a team-high four shots in the match, while senior Kailey Lane added three shots of her own.

Gagné’s goal in the 66th minute was unassisted as she pressured the Harvard goalkeeper and forced a turnover inside the goal box for a tap in score.

Both goals for the Crimson came in the first half. A 32nd minute goal off a corner kick and a 45th minute goal just before the end of the first half on a cross through the box were the difference.

Kansas falls to 5-4-1 on the season, while Harvard remains undefeated with a record of 6-0-1 this year.

Kansas will now begin conference play with a road trip to No. 5 TCU and Oklahoma State this upcoming week. The Jayhawks will make the trip to Forth Worth for a match on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.