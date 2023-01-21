🏊‍♀️ Kansas Falls in Dual Meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas fell to Arkansas by a score of 181-112 on Saturday at Arkansas Natatorium. The swimmers competed in 14 events while the divers competed in the platform dive.

The first event of the day was the 200 medley relay. Freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Lafferty, sophomore Lezli Sisung and senior Keyla Brown led the way for the Jayhawks, placing third with a time of 1:43.06. Next, sophomore Addi Barnes raced to a time of 10:32.60 in the 1,000 freestyle, finishing third.

In the 200 freestyle, junior Claudia Dougan placed third with a time of 1:52.88. Sisung swam to a second-place finish with a time of 56.10. The Jayhawks didn’t place again until the 50 freestyle event, with seniors Autumn Looney and Brown taking second and third place with times of 24.16 and 24.22. Dougan finished in third place for a second time, racing to a time of 51.62 in the 100 free.

In the 200 breaststroke, sophomore Brigid Gwidt placed second with a time of 2:20.42 and Robinson raced to a time of 2:21.26, placing third. The Jayhawks took second and third in the 500 freestyle, with Barnes racing to a time of 5:05.71 and a second place finish. Freshman Hailey Farrell placed third with a time of 5:08.01.