🏊♀️ Kansas Falls in Dual Meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas fell to Arkansas by a score of 181-112 on Saturday at Arkansas Natatorium. The swimmers competed in 14 events while the divers competed in the platform dive.
The first event of the day was the 200 medley relay. Freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Lafferty, sophomore Lezli Sisung and senior Keyla Brown led the way for the Jayhawks, placing third with a time of 1:43.06. Next, sophomore Addi Barnes raced to a time of 10:32.60 in the 1,000 freestyle, finishing third.
In the 200 freestyle, junior Claudia Dougan placed third with a time of 1:52.88. Sisung swam to a second-place finish with a time of 56.10. The Jayhawks didn’t place again until the 50 freestyle event, with seniors Autumn Looney and Brown taking second and third place with times of 24.16 and 24.22. Dougan finished in third place for a second time, racing to a time of 51.62 in the 100 free.
In the 200 breaststroke, sophomore Brigid Gwidt placed second with a time of 2:20.42 and Robinson raced to a time of 2:21.26, placing third. The Jayhawks took second and third in the 500 freestyle, with Barnes racing to a time of 5:05.71 and a second place finish. Freshman Hailey Farrell placed third with a time of 5:08.01.
"I thought today had a little bit of a different feel to it because it was a morning meet instead of an evening meet. We have to get used to that for conference championships. We are still transitioning to a faster pace work in practice, so it’s going to take a little bit of time for them to see the results. About half of the team saw the results they wanted, but we still have a few weeks before Big 12’s. We will keep sawing wood and getting faster every day."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Kansas took second place in the last three events of the meet. Looney placed second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.14, followed by Lafferty placing third. In the 200 individual medley, Gwidt placed second and Wehrmann placed third. In the last event of the meet, the relay team of Dougan, Looney, Dewi Blose and Maggie Moore led the way for Kansas, placing second with a time of 3:30.31.
On the diving end, freshman Lize van Leeuwen finished in third, scoring 205.55. Junior Lauren Gryboski followed, placing fourth with a score 194.05. Rounding out the diving results for Kansas were senior Amanda Fingerut placing 11th with a score of 153.65 and freshman Grace Zifcak placing 12th with a score of 152.25.
UP NEXT
Kansas will host Iowa State in the Robinson Natatorium on Feb. 3-4 for a dual meet.