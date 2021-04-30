⚾ Kansas Falls in Extra Innings to North Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell in extra innings to the North Dakota State Bison, 5-3, on Friday evening at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks (23-20, 4-11 Big 12) tied the game in the ninth after trailing all night, but ultimately dropped the first game of the series to NDSU (27-12, 14-9 Summit League) in 10 innings.

Cole Larsen got the starting nod for Kansas, making his first appearance as the Friday night starter.

The game started as a duel between the two starters, with both pitchers matching the other pitch-by-pitch. The Bison scored first, putting up a three-spot in the third inning off of a single and a double.

Larsen settled down the NDSU offense after the third and proceeded to strike them out, ending the day after 5.2 innings pitched and striking out seven.

The Jayhawk offense got going in the bottom of the fourth. Nolan Metcalf took first base after being hit by a pitch with one out. Anthony Tulimero came to the plate with two outs and singled. An error on the same play brought Tulimero to second and scored Metcalf.

Jack Wagner followed with a double to left that scored Tulimero and brought Kansas within one run of NDSU.

Nathan Barry replaced Larsen in the sixth inning and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while recording four strikeouts.

Kansas entered the bottom of the ninth down one run and quickly started a rally. James Cosentino led off the inning with a walk and Dylan Ditzenberger reached base on an error by the pitcher. Tavian Josenberger bunted the runners to second and third. Maui Ahuna tied the game with a RBI ground out to first, sending the game into extra innings.

North Dakota State tallied two runs off a single and an error to take the lead in the 10th.

Vosik led off the 10th inning with a walk and made it to second, but the Jayhawks were unable to plate a run in the 10th.

Josenberger extended his hitting streak to 22 games after going 1-for-4. Skyler Messinger also recorded a hit, extending his hitting streak to six games.

UP NEXT

Kansas and North Dakota State continue their series with a Saturday game at 1 p.m.