🏐 Kansas Falls In First Match Against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan.- The No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (1-4) dropped its series-opening match against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) in five sets on Friday Night in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Kansas opened the first set trailing West Virginia, but battled with the Big 12 foe, trading points before West Virginia captured the first set.

The Jayhawks came back in the second set and evened the score at one set each after a 25-21 set victory.

KU would secure the fourth set after WVU claimed the third, capturing the fourth set 25-20.

The fifth and final set of the match was another close battle with each team trading points. After Kansas gained momentum early, WVU creeped back into the set, and gained momentum late to claim the final set and match victory.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its Jayhawks for a Cure match against West Virginia, Saturday Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. This match will be streamed on the Big12 Now on ESPN+.