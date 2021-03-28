🎾 Kansas Falls in Roadie at Iowa State, 1-4

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas women’s tennis team concluded the weekend against Iowa State at the Forker Courts, falling 1-4 on the afternoon.

The day started off with doubles play and court one concluding play first. Miska Kadleckova and Naklo Thasaporn battled Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni, besting the Jayhawks 6-1. Court three conceded the doubles point to the Cyclones, where Maty Cancini and Sofia Cabezas defeated Carmen Manu and Tiffany Lagarde, 6-3. Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming on court two went unfinished, deadlocked in their match-up at 4-4. The Cyclones headed into singles play with the 1-0 lead.

Karvouni notched the first point of the afternoon for the Jayhawks in her commanding win with sets of 6-2 and 6-0.

However, Iowa State tallied the following three singles victories on courts six, one, and three. Ngounoue and Lagarde were unfinished on courts five and two, respectively.

The Cyclones were able to take the match at 4-1.

The Jayhawks are now 7-7 as the home team improved to 12-4.

Kansas will return to the Midwest to face the Wildcats of Kansas State on April 3 at 1:30 p.m.