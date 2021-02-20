⚾ Kansas Falls to South Dakota State

MINNEAPOLIS – The Kansas Jayhawks fell short in game two of the series against South Dakota State, 8-5, Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium

Kansas and South Dakota State both moved to 1-1 on the season.

Everhett Hazelwood started on the mound for Kansas, pitching through four innings and recording three strikeouts.

The Jayhawks wasted no time and struck first once again. In the bottom of the first inning, freshman Tavian Josenberger recorded the first hit of his career with a single up the middle. A walk and an error advanced Josenberger to third where he eventually scored on a ground ball by Brett Vosik.

In the top of the fifth, the Jackrabbits battled back against the Jayhawks, knocking Hazelwood out of the game and forcing Kansas to turn to Daniel Hegarty in relief. A double, a single and a pair of sacrifice fly balls gave South Dakota State five runs and a 5-1 lead.

Kansas responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jack Wagner drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a balk. Vosik laced a double to right center, scoring Wagner from second.

After a pitching change by SDSU, Nolan Metcalf stepped up to the plate and launched his first home run of the season to left field, bringing in Vosik and narrowing the deficit to one run, 5-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Vosik was hit by a pitch and advanced to second after a passed ball. Skyler Messinger stepped up to the plate with two outs and roped a single through the left side to score Vosik.

With South Dakota State holding an 8-5 advantage, James Cosentino was hit by a pitch which gave the Jayhawks two runners on with two outs and the tying run at the plate. A ground out ended the inning for the Jayhawks.

The Jackrabbits held on to earn their first victory of the season.

Nolan Metcalf recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, going two-for-three with a walk, a home run and two RBIs. Ahuna and Jack Wagner tallied two walks each.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its series with South Dakota State Sunday at 8:25 a.m.