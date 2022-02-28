🥎 Kansas Falls in Series Finale Against Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball Team fell in the series finale against Nebraska on Monday afternoon, 5-3, at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks dropped to 7-6 on the season, while Nebraska moved to 8-5.

Kansas struck first with a run in the bottom of the second. Lyric Moore led off the inning with a triple to right field. Savanna DesRochers stepped up to the plate and hit a single to bring Moore home and put the Jayhawks up 1-0.

Nebraska answered in the top of the third with a solo home run to tie the game. The game remained tied until the top of the fifth inning when Nebraska pulled ahead with a two-run home run to go up 3-1.

Kansas responded in the bottom of the sixth when Shelby Gayre stepped up to the plate and hit a solo home run to bring the Jayhawks back within one at 3-2.

Nebraska added on to its lead in the top of the seventh and added two more runs to have a 5-2 lead.

Kansas attempted to make a run in the bottom of the seventh. Madison Hirsch led off with a walk and Haleigh Harper came in to pinch run for her. Harper advanced to second on a wild pitch during Shayna Espy’s at bat. Espy walked, so the Jayhawks had two on with no outs.

Macy Omli grounded into a double play and Espy was out. Harper advanced to third. Ashlyn Anderson doubled and brought home Harper to make the score 5-3, but that was as close as the Jayhawks would come.

Up Next

The Jayhawks head to Fullerton, California to compete in the Judi Garman Classic. Kansas will play a total of five games with the first one set for Thursday, March 3 against the host Fullerton. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.