🥎 Kansas Falls in Series Finale Against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas Softball fell 10-2 in the series finale against No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium.

Kansas is now 14-25 overall and 2-10 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State moves to 34-7 overall and 11-1 in conference play.

The Jayhawks were the first on the scoreboard. Angela Price reached base on an error. With one on and two out, Olivia Bruno stepped up to the plate. For the second time this weekend and ninth this season, Bruno hit one over the fence. The bomb put Kansas up 2-0 early.

Oklahoma State had an answer with a two run homer of its own in the bottom of the second.

Kansas gave up runs in the bottom of the third and the fourth so Oklahoma State had a 4-2 lead.

The Cowgirls added six runs in the bottom of the fifth, which caused the game to end in a run rule with the final score 10-2.

Bruno led the offense as she was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

Kasey Hamilton threw 4.2 innings and moved to 6-14 on the season.

Up Next

Jayhawks are back in action on Wednesday, April 20 as they head to Wichita State to take on the Shockers. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.