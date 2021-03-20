🎾 Kansas Falls in Thriller Against Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team fell in a thrilling, down to the wire, match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex, 4-3.

The Jayhawks commenced doubles play with a tone setting victory on court three where Tiffany Lagarde and Carmen Roxana Manu defeated Alexandra Lazarova and Natsumi Kurahashi 6-2. Court one concluded play next, where Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni were bested 6-3 by Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva and Marta Bellucco. With a split having happened on courts three and one, the fate of the doubles point rested on court two. Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming battled the Shockers’ Ting-Ya Hsu and Jessie Zheng. The duo was defeated 6-3, with Wichita State garnering the point and premature lead headed into singles play.

Smagina’s match on court one finished first with her opponent Saidhujaeva taking the match 6-4 and 6-1. The Shockers increased their lead to 2-0. However, Ngounoue made quick work of her match 6-2 and 6-3 to put the Jayhawks on the board. Hsu extended the home team’s lead to 3-1 after wrapping her match up 6-2 and 6-3. Kansas found its rhythm with crucial finishes on courts six and four. Deming defeated Wichita State’s Lazarova with sets of 6-4 and 6-2. Karvouni raced out to take the first set of her match against Kurahashi, 6-2. However, the Shockers’ Kurahashi battled back into contention and took the following set 3-6. Karouni took the match in the third, 6-1, and tied the match up at three all.

The fate of the match rested on the outcome of court five, home to Zheng and Lagarde. Their match would go the length as well, but Zheng was able to garner the win for herself and her team.

Kansas returns home to the Jayhawks Tennis Center on Sunday, March 21 to host Kansas State at 2 p.m.