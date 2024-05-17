⚾️ Kansas Falls Late to No. 24 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – For a second night in a row, No. 24 Texas defeated Kansas in walk-off fashion, tonight by a score of 3-2. Texas scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win it.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the seventh when John Nett broke the tie with a two-out RBI double. Kansas brought that 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but a Jared Thomas RBI single and a Jalin Flores sacrifice fly won it for the Longhorns.

Kansas freshman starter Dominic Voegele tossed five innings and allowed only one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out four. Ethan Lanthier followed out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings. Cooper Moore suffered the loss after surrendering two runs in the ninth.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas (29-20, 15-14 Big 12) scored first on Friday night. After Jake English led off the second inning with a walk, he advanced to second on a sac bunt by Collier Cranford and scored on a two-out RBI single by Ty Wisdom. The run gave the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead.

• Texas (34-20, 19-10 Big 12) evened up the game in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second a failed pickoff attempt led to an unearned run coming into score. That made it a 1-1 game.

• The Jayhawks regained the lead in the seventh inning with a two-out rally. Mike Koszewski got on base with a single and John Nett scored him with an RBI double into the right-center gap. Kansas led 2-1 at the seventh inning stretch.

• After getting the first out in the bottom of the ninth, Texas drew a walk, hit back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly to win the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: André Duplantier II (2-0)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Cooper Moore (1-3)

Final line: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

What a job by @Ethan_Lanthier! Runners on first and second with one out and he gets a strikeout and groundout to end the inning. END 8 | Kansas 2, Texas 1 pic.twitter.com/jZboLj9MQ2 — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 18, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It’s been two good ballgames. Obviously, we hate blowing two saves in the first two games of the series. That’s obviously not what we’re looking to do. I think the bottom line is we’ll continue to compete at a very high level. We’ve always had a today mentality, so we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kodey Shojinaga extended his hitting streak to seven games.

• Lanthier had four strikeouts in his three innings of work. He has multiple strikeouts in 10 of his last 11 appearances.

• Chase Diggins has reached base safely in each of the last seven games.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Texas will finish the regular season tomorrow with the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.