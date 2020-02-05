🏀 Kansas Falls on the Road to No. 2/1 Baylor, 97-44

WACO, Texas –The Kansas women’s basketball team was not able to get into a rhythm as No. 2/1 Baylor came out on top, 97-44, in the team’s second meeting on Wednesday night inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

KU drops to 12-9 on the season and 1-9 in Big 12 play, while BU improves to 20-1 on the year and 9-0 in conference play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After hitting two shots from the free-throw line with two seconds remaining in the second quarter, sophomore Aniya Thomas stole the following inbound pass at half court and hit a deep three-pointer buzzer-beater. That gave Thomas eight points entering halftime to lead the Jayhawks. Thomas was two points shy of her career-high finishing with 19.

STAT OF THE GAME

11 – Kansas forced 11 steals as a team against Baylor. Seven different Jayhawks recorded a steal in the game with Thomas leading the team with three followed by junior Tina Stephens and sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell each coming away with two.

Notes

Thomas finished with 19 points on 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting from the field including four 3-pointers, which ties her career-high for 3-pointers made in a game.

Thomas’ 19 points marks the sixth time she has led the team in scoring and has had at least 15 points in the game.

Kansas’ 11 steals against Baylor is the eighth time this season the team has had 10 or more steals in a game.

The Jayhawks finished with four blocks as a team, which is the fifth time Kansas has had at least four blocks in a game.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will be back in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 8, to take on TCU at 5 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.