🎾 Kansas Falls to #33 Iowa State Cyclones at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Tennis team suffered its first home loss of the season Sunday, falling to No. 33 Iowa State, 5-2, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez got things started off for the Jayhawks when they were the first ones to close out their doubles match with a 6-3 win over the Cyclone duo. While #54 Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue were in a hard-fought match all the way until the end, Iowa State was able to gain the set with 6-4 win. The Cyclones also took down Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana-Manu, awarding the doubles point to Iowa State.

Iowa State kept the momentum going into the singles matches. Iowa State was able to top Ngounoue, Smagina, Roxana and Lagarde in their respective matches to give them a three-point lead. In a hard-fought match, #63 Titova defeated #68 Thesaporn Naklo to give Kansas its first point of the day. That momentum carried over to court six helping Manyoma defeat Christin Hsieh of Iowa State in the third set.

Iowa State quickly fought back to finish the match off with a win when Smagina lost to Miska Kadleckova. This match was a close one all day, with it going into tie breaks in the first and second set. However, Iowa State was able to come back and take the win when the third game went to points.

Up Next:

Kansas will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns on Friday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Final Scores:

Doubles:

Naklo/Hsieh 4-6 def. #54 Titova/Ngounoue (KU), 6-4

Lacasse/Manyoma-Velasquez (KU) def. Kedleckova/Cabezas 6-3

Kajru/Kezika 4-6 def. Smagina/Roxana Manu (KU), 6-4

Singles:

#63 Titova (KU) def. #68 Naklo, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

Kajuru def. Ngounoue (KU), 0-6, 6-2, 6-3

Kadleckova def. Smagina (KU), 7-6, 6-7, 10-7

Kuearum def. Roxana Manu (KU), 6-3, 7-6

Kezuka def. Lagarde (KU), 6-0, 7-6

Manyoma-Velasquez (KU) def. Cabezas: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3