🥎 Kansas Falls to Baylor in the First Game of the Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball fell to Baylor 10-3 in the first of a three-game series on Friday, April 8 at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas is now 12-21 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play while Baylor moves to 19-17 overall and 1-6 in conference.

Kansas was the first on the scoreboard, adding one run in the bottom of the second. Olivia Bruno led off with a single, but was thrown out due to a fielder’s choice, which put Haleigh Harper on first. Harper then stole second. Madison Hirsch stepped up to the plate and hit a double to bring Harper home and put Kansas up 1-0.

The Jayhawks added two more runs in the bottom of the third to give themselves a 3-0 lead. Peyton Renzi led off with a walk and stole second during Ashlyn Anderson’s at-bat. Anderson then went on to hit a double and bring Renzi home. Bruno singled again and brought Anderson home.

Baylor found a way to bring one runner home in the top of the fourth to narrow Kansas’ lead to two. The Bears’ defense answered and held Kansas to no runs in the bottom of the fourth or fifth.

Baylor struck luck again when the Bears were able to bring home two runners early in the inning before Savanna DesRochers took over in the circle for Kacey Hamilton. After the change, Baylor was able to add four more runs late in the inning, which extended their lead to five at a score of 8-3.

Baylor did not stop there as it brought home two runners in the top of the seventh. Kansas was unable to score in the bottom of the seventh and suffered defeat to the Bears 10-3.

The series will continue on Saturday, April 9 with first pitch is set for 2 p.m.