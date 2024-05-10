⚾️ Kansas Falls to Houston on Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark, Houston defeated Kansas 13-5 in the opening game of the series. Freshman Ty Wisdom hit his fourth home run of the season. He has hit three home runs in the last four games.

Kansas starter Reese Dutton suffered the loss after allowing six runs, four of which were earned, in four innings while walking four and striking out six. JD Callahan, Hunter Cashero and Ethan Bradford each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Houston (25-24, 7-17 Big 12) struck first on Friday evening as Justin Murray led off the third inning with a solo home run. The homer gave Houston a 1-0 lead.

• The Cougars put up five runs in the fourth inning to open up the game. Jacob Schoenvogel had an RBI double, Murray hit his second home run of the game, this time a two-run shot, and Harold Coll hit a two-run blast. That made it a 6-0 game.

• Houston added three more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. That stretched the lead to 12-0.

• Kansas (27-18, 13-12 Big 12) broke through offensively with a three-run sixth inning. Jake English had a sacrifice fly to score a run and Wisdom hit a two-run homer down the right field line. At the end of the sixth, Houston led 12-3.

• The Jayhawks scored two more runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Kodey Shojinaga and another sacrifice fly by English. The two runs made it 12-5.

• Houston finished off the scoring with one run in the ninth on an RBI groundout that pushed it to 13-5.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Cade Citelli (4-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 7 SO

Loss: Reese Dutton (7-4)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

Three dingers in the last four games for @tywisdom3 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sgFYslqnzW — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 11, 2024

NOTABLES

• Wisdom hit his fifth home run of the season. He has hit three home runs in the last four games. Wisdom extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

• Collier Cranford stretched his on-base streak to nine games.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Houston will play game two of the three-game series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.