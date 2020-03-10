⚾ Kansas Falls To Iowa In First Game Of Series

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Kansas (7-9) fell to Iowa (9-5) in the first of a two-game series, 8-0, on Tuesday evening at Duane Banks Field.

Cole Larsen made his third start for Kansas and pitched three and 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Larsen ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth and the Jayhawks handed the ball to Daniel Hegarty. Hegarty delivered one and 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while striking out two batters.

Ryan Vanderhei, Marc Mendel and Manny Miles made their first appearance as Jayhawks, pitching a combined three innings of relief. Vanderhei pitched two scoreless innings, while allowing only one hit.

Nolan Metcalf led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance and a double in the seventh inning. Anthony Tulimero and Skyler Messinger each recorded a hit, while Benjamin Sems tallied a walk.

NOTES

Anthony Tulimero extended his team-best hit streak to six games, while Nolan Metcalf has a five-game reached base streak.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its two-game series with Iowa Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at Duane Banks Field.