Kansas Falls to Iowa State on the Road, 67-89

AMES, Iowa – Junior Tina Stephens posted her career-high with 20 points, but the Kansas women’s basketball team fell to Iowa State, 67-89, inside James H. Hilton Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Stephens was also the co-leader in rebounds for KU with nine.

The Jayhawks’ record falls to 12-6 on the year and 1-6 in conference play, while Iowa State goes to 12-6 on the season and 4-3 in Big 12 play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With 2:15 left in the second quarter, sophomore Aniya Thomas forced a turnover at mid-court and dove on the floor for the ball. After Thomas secures the ball, she kicked it to freshman Holly Kersgieter for a fastbreak bucket. The Jayhawks posted eight steals and forced 20 turnovers from the Cyclones. Kansas exploited Iowa State’s miscues and dished out 18 assists in the game.

STAT OF THE GAME

16 – Kansas pulled in 16 offensive rebounds in the game and scored 12 second-chance points. KU outrebound ISU 37-35 with Stephens and junior Bailey Helgren both grabbing nine boards.

NOTES

Stephens posted her Kansas career-high in points with 20 on 8-of-17 (47.0%) shooting from the field, including her first 3-pointer of the season.

Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho scored 15 points on 6-of-11 (54.4%) shooting which marks her tenth time this season to finish in double figures.

Kersgieter dished a career-high six assists in the game, which led the team.

The Jayhawks grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Cyclones 37-35. The 16 offensive boards ties for the second most Kansas has had in Big 12 play.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will be back inside Allen Fieldhouse to host Kansas State for the 122nd installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. CT.