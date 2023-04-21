🎾 Kansas Falls to No. 11 Iowa State in Second Round of Big 12 Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 28 Kansas women’s tennis fell to No. 11 Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 Tennis Championship on Friday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

The loss moves Kansas to 14-7 overall this season and eliminates the Jayhawks from the Big 12 Championship. Kansas awaits its postseason fate, which will be determined during the NCAA Selection Show on May 1.

In doubles action, No. 51 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren fell to No. 52 Thasaporn Naklo and Anna Supapitch Kuearum 6-4. Iowa State clinched the doubles point when Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey lost to No. 64 Ange Oby Kajuru and Xinyi Nong 6-4.

Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze did not finish their match against Sofia Cabezas and Miska Kadleckova with a score of 4-4.

In singles play, Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas defeated Mariana Manyoma Velasquez 6-0, 6-3. Kansas then got on the board with a bounce-back win from Van Vuuren, taking down Kuearum 6-4, 6-3.

Iowa State closed out the match with a pair of wins as No. 67 Naklo defeated No. 69 Ngounoue 7-5, 6-4 on court one. Iowa State’s Kadleckova clinched the match for the Cyclones, beating Titova 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

#51 Ngounoue / Vuuren lost to #52 Naklo / Kuearum 4-6

Manu / Massey lost to #64 Kajuru / Nong 4-6

Gagoshidze / Titova vs. Cabezas / Kadleckova 4-4 (DNF)

Singles