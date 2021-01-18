🏀 Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 69-77

WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and wasn’t able to overcome the deficit as the Jayhawks fell to the Bears, 69-77, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on Monday.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) was led by two players in double-figures including 17 points from sophomore guard Christian Braun and 16 points from junior guard Ochai Agbaji. It was Braun’s 10th-career game in double-figures including his fifth this season.

Baylor (13-0, 6-0) was led by a game-high 30 points from junior guard Jared Butler, paired with three Bears in double-figures in scoring. The Bears shot 54% (28-of-52) from the field, while out-rebounding the Jayhawks, 29-23.

The Bears jumped out to an early advantage behind opportune offense, as the Bears shot 55% (16-of-29) from the field in the first half, including 17 first half points from Butler. Butler led the Bears to a 41-28 advantage at the break.

Kansas was able to draw to within five points in the second half at 51-56 with 10 minutes remaining, before Baylor was able to close out the game in the final stretch.

Kansas finished shooting 48% (25-of-52) from the floor and 53% (10-of-19) from beyond the arc.

NOTES

Kansas’ loss brings them to 10-4 overall, its first 10-4 record since the 2013-14 season when KU was 10-4.

The Kansas-Baylor series goes to 33-7 in favor of KU but 3-3 in the last six meetings and 2-2 in the last four clashes in Waco.

The Jayhawks were out-rebounded by the Bears, 23-29, marking the third time this season the Jayhawks lost the rebound battle. KU falls to 0-3 when being out-rebounded.

Ochai Agbaji recorded 16 points on 5-of-12 from the floor, marking his 35th career game in double-figures and his 13th this season.

Marcus Garrett registered eight assists on Monday, his 21st-career game with five or more assists. It also marked the most assists in a game from Garrett since his eight against Omaha.

Christian Braun connected on five 3-pointers on Monday, marking his fifth game this season with three or more from beyond the arc, including the 12th of his career.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its Big 12 road swing at Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 23. Tip off from the Lloyd Noble Center is at 11 a.m., CT and the game will be televised on CBS.