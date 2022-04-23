🎾Kansas Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament Semis

Fort Worth, TX. – The Kansas Tennis team fell to No. 2 ranked Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, 4-0. The top-seeded Sooners advanced to the championship match of the Big 12 Tournament with the win over the Jayhawks.

In doubles play, the Sooners struck first when Anchisa Chanta and Dana Guzman defeated Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming 6-4.

The Jayhawks answered with Sonia Smagina and Raphaelle Lacasse taking down No. 6 Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley 7-5 to even the doubles matches at one apiece.

The Sooners took the doubles point, however through Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva beating Maria Titova and Carmen Roxana Manu 7-6 (3) in a tightly contested battle that went to a tiebreak.

Oklahoma continued to rally in singles with No. 10 Sleeth defeating No. 52 Maria Titova 6-3, 6-2. Shortly after, Emma Staker took down Tiffany Lagarde by scores of 6-3, 6-2. Guzman clinched the win for the Sooners, defeating Manu 7-5, 6-2.

Ngounoue, Smagina, and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez were all unable to finish their battles.

Up Next

The NCAA Tournament begins May 6 with the Selection Show set for May 2. The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a 15-10 mark overall.

Singles Results

#10 Sleeth def. #52 Titova 6-3, 6-2

Ngounoue (KU) vs. #50 C. Corley 7-6(3), 3-2 (DNF)

Smagina (KU) vs. #69 Anchisa Chanta 5-7, 2-5 (DNF)

Guzman def. Manu (KU) 7-5, 6-2

Velasquez (KU) vs. Pisareva 3-6, 6-4 (DNF)

Staker def. Lagarde (KU) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles Results

Smagina / Lacasse (KU) def. #6 I. Corley / C. Corley 7-5

Sleeth / Pisareva def. Manu / Titova (KU) 7-6 (3)

Chanta / Guzman def. Ngounoue / Deming (KU) 6-4