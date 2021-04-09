🎾 Kansas Falls to No. 2 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team (7-9) fell to the No. 2 ranked Texas (19-1) on Friday evening in a 6-1 decision at the Jayhawks Tennis Center.

The Longhorns on courts three and one notched the doubles point with scores of 6-4. Court two held Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming in an unfinished tight 4-5 matchup against Texas’ Fernanda Labrana and Anna Turati.

With the 1-0 lead, the visitors commenced doubles play with momentum on their side. The Longhorns notched victories on courts three, four, two and five. Court three finished first with Charlotte Chavatipon defeating Carmen Roxana Manu 6-2, 6-1. Kylie Collins bested Vasiliki Karvouni 6-3, 6-1 on court four. On court two Lulu Sun narrowly escaped Ngounoue 6-4, 6-4. Labrana kept the momentum going for Texas with her win on court five over Tiffany Lagarde at 6-2, 7-5.

The Longhorns held a commanding 5-0 lead over the Jayhawks but Sonia Smagina battled her way into the win column for the home team. On court one, Smagina faced off against Turati and faltered in the opening set 3-6. However, she bounced back to take the second set in a tiebreaker situation at 7-6 (13-11). Finally, she sealed the victory 1-0 (10-2) over Turati for Kansas’ first point of the night.

Malaika Rapolu scarcely garnered her win on court six over Deming at 7-6 (13-11) and 7-6 (7-2) leading her team to a 6-1 overall victory.

Kansas is back in action on Sunday at noon against Baylor at the Jayhawks Tennis Center.

#2 Texas 6, #49 Kansas 1

Singles competition

1. Sonia Smagina (KAN) def. Anna Turati (UT) 3-6, 7-6 (13-11), 1-0 (10-2)

2. Lulu Sun (UT) def. Malkia Ngounoue (KAN) 6-4, 6-4

3. Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Carmen Roxana Manu (KAN) 6-2, 6-1

4. Kylie Collins (UT) def. Vasiliki Karvouni (KAN) 6-3, 6-1

5. Fernanda Labrana (UT) def. Tiffany Lagarde (KAN) 6-2, 7-5

6. Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. Julia Deming (KAN) 7-6 (13-11), 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles competition

1. Lulu Sun/Kylie Collins (UT) def. Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni (KAN) 6-4

2. Malkia Ngounoue/Julia Deming (KAN) vs. Fernanda Labrana/Anna Turati (UT) 4-5, unfinished

3. Marta Perez Mur/Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Carmen Roxana Manu/Tiffany Lagarde (KAN) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas 19-1; National ranking #2

Kansas 7-9; National ranking #49

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (3,4,2,5,1,6)

Doubles court 2 unfinished, Texas leading 5-4