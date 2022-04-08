🎾 Kansas Falls to No. 4 Texas in Austin

AUSTIN, TX. – Kansas Tennis lost 7-0 against No. 4 Texas on Friday afternoon at the Texas Tennis Center. The 25th-ranked Jayhawks now sit at 13-8 overall and 3-4 in Big 12 play.

Texas struck first as No. 32 Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins defeated Rapahelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez 6-2 in doubles action. The Longhorns took the doubles point with Vivian Ovrootsky and Sabina Zeynalova taking down Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu 6-4. No. 63 Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Titova were unable to finish their battle against No. 11 Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa.

Chavatipon took down Manu 6-0, 6-1 to keep the momentum going for Texas. Ovrootsky defeated Velasquez 6-0, 6-3 on Court 5. Zamarripa clinched the win for the Longhorns, beating Tiffany Lagarde 6-0, 6-4. No. 68 Zeynalova took down Smagina 6-4, 6-2 on Court 3. #38 Collins defeated Ngounoue 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. No. 3 Stearns beat Titova 7-6, 7-6.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to face off against No. 21 Baylor on April 10th at 11:00am CT.

Singles Results

#3 Stearns def #62 Titova (KU) 7-6, 7-6

#38 Collins def Ngounoue (KU) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

#68 Zeynalova def Smagina (KU) 6-4, 6-2

Chavatipon def Manu (KU) 6-0, 6-1

Ovrootsky def Velasquez (KU) 6-0, 6-3

Zamarripa def Lagarde (KU) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles Results

#63 Ngounoue / Titova (KU) vs #11 Stearns / Zamarripa 5-5 (DNF)

#32 Chavatipon / Collins def Lacasse / Velasquez (KU) 6-2

Ovrootsky / Zeynalova def Manu / Smagina (KU) 6-4