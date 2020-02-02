Open Search
Women's Basketball
🏀 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma in Overtime, 94-82

LAWRENCE, Kan.- Despite a 22-point lead in the first half, the Kansas women’s basketball team fell, 94-82, to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks record falls to 12-8 on the year and 1-8 in the Big 12, while the Sooners are now 11-10 overall and 4-5 in conference.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After trading baskets, the Jayhawks capped off the first quarter with a 10-0 run, thanks to junior Tina Stephens who was able to corral an offensive rebound, then was fouled on the putback. Stephens knocked down both shots at the free-throw line as KU took a 21-10 lead into the second. 

STAT OF THE GAME

25 – Freshman Zakiyah Franklin topped her career-high, scoring 25 points in the game. After drawing a foul, Franklin knocked down two free throws, surpassing her previous career-high of 19. Franklin shot 9-of-18 (50.0%) from the field, and was perfect from the charity stripe, going 6-of-6.

NOTES

  • Senior Niccolly Ramalho finished with a fastbreak layup to extend KU’s lead, 49-27, entering halftime. The 49 marks the most KU has scored in the first half this season.
  • Freshman Holly Kersgieter hit a new career milestone of 200 points, finishing with 18 and bringing her total to 202.
  • Franklin set a new career-high finishing with 25 points to lead the Jayhawks. Franklin has led the team in scoring four times.
  • Franklin led Kansas with six assists to match her career-high.
  • Senior Mariane De Carvalho had 17 points on 5-of-10 (50.0%) shooting, with four coming from the 3-point line, which is the second-most she has had this season.
  • De Carvalho had seven rebounds to lead the Jayhawks. This is the ninth time that she has led the team in rebounding.
  • Kansas shot 13-of-16 (81.3%) from the free-throw line, which is the highest percentage the team has shot all season.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas, to play against No. 2/1 Baylor inside the Farrell Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

