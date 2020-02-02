🏀 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma in Overtime, 94-82
LAWRENCE, Kan.- Despite a 22-point lead in the first half, the Kansas women’s basketball team fell, 94-82, to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks record falls to 12-8 on the year and 1-8 in the Big 12, while the Sooners are now 11-10 overall and 4-5 in conference.
MOMENT OF THE GAME
After trading baskets, the Jayhawks capped off the first quarter with a 10-0 run, thanks to junior Tina Stephens who was able to corral an offensive rebound, then was fouled on the putback. Stephens knocked down both shots at the free-throw line as KU took a 21-10 lead into the second.
STAT OF THE GAME
25 – Freshman Zakiyah Franklin topped her career-high, scoring 25 points in the game. After drawing a foul, Franklin knocked down two free throws, surpassing her previous career-high of 19. Franklin shot 9-of-18 (50.0%) from the field, and was perfect from the charity stripe, going 6-of-6.
NOTES
- Senior Niccolly Ramalho finished with a fastbreak layup to extend KU’s lead, 49-27, entering halftime. The 49 marks the most KU has scored in the first half this season.
- Freshman Holly Kersgieter hit a new career milestone of 200 points, finishing with 18 and bringing her total to 202.
- Franklin set a new career-high finishing with 25 points to lead the Jayhawks. Franklin has led the team in scoring four times.
- Franklin led Kansas with six assists to match her career-high.
- Senior Mariane De Carvalho had 17 points on 5-of-10 (50.0%) shooting, with four coming from the 3-point line, which is the second-most she has had this season.
- De Carvalho had seven rebounds to lead the Jayhawks. This is the ninth time that she has led the team in rebounding.
- Kansas shot 13-of-16 (81.3%) from the free-throw line, which is the highest percentage the team has shot all season.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas, to play against No. 2/1 Baylor inside the Farrell Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
We're going into overtime in AFH. pic.twitter.com/h5aQdBwuWL
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) February 2, 2020
Zakiyah Franklin has a career-high 2️⃣5️⃣ points with 1:03 remaining in the game.
4Q | KU 75, OU 74 pic.twitter.com/n0PnPIlsPS
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) February 2, 2020
De Carvalho hits her fourth 3-pointer of the game.
Zakiyah Franklin knocks down two at the charity stripe. She leads the team with 1️⃣5️⃣ and 5️⃣ assists 👀
3Q | KU 57, OU 43 pic.twitter.com/hJH6PQk06f
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) February 2, 2020
.@naany08 drills her second shot from deep to give the Jayhawks its largest lead of the game!
2Q | KU 38, OU 20 pic.twitter.com/ihvBBxwCLH
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) February 2, 2020
Tina Stephens with the steal and an opportunity for a 3-point play.
The Jayhawks have come out runnin' 🏃♀️💨 pic.twitter.com/KTO0vIFmhu
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) February 2, 2020
Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin hits a 3-pointer to give Kansas their first lead of the game.
🔴 𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝒐𝒘𝒍 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔 🔵
🏀 #KUwbb 🆚 Oklahoma
📺 @FOXSports
⌚️Noon#RockChalk x #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/TfaSB9UoWZ
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) February 2, 2020