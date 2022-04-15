🥎 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma State Friday, 6-0

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas softball dropped the second game of the series, 6-0, versus No. 8 Oklahoma State on Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Kansas falls to 14-24 on the season and 2-9 in Big 12 play. The No. 8 Cowgirls improve to 33-7 and 10-1 in Big 12 play.

Freshman Katie Brooks took the mound on Friday and led a strong five innings pitched, including four scoreless innings.

Kansas started off the top of the second inning with a single from sophomore Savanna DesRochers, her 30thhit of the season. In the top of the fifth inning, junior Haleigh Harper reached base on a two out single, however KU was unable to convert any runs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Oklahoma State found its rythym, scoring six runs to take a 6-0 lead through five innings.

The Cowgirls would hang on to the 6-0 victory to take game two of the three-game conference series. The final game of the series will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. from Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kansas will then take on Wichita State on Wednesday, April 20 before returning home to host North Texas for a three-game series April 22-23.