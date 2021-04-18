🎾 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma State in Regular Season Finale

Lawrence, Kan . – The Jayhawk tennis team fell to Oklahoma State, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center to conclude the regular season.

"I want to thank our loyal fans who have continued to show up this season for our team physically and from afar. With COVID and the difficulties that have come with it, your support makes a huge difference to our program. I can say we have fallen short this season from where we want to be and where we expect to be, but I can promise all of you better days are ahead and we will be back better than ever in the future. "

In doubles competition, the Cowgirls took the point with wins on courts one and three. Their first win of the day came on court one with a 6-2 finish by Alana Wolfberg and Sonia Smagina. Shortly after, Oklahoma’s Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Daniella Medvedeva beat Kansas’s Carmen Roxana Manua and Tiffany Lagarde in another 6-2 finish on court three.

Moving into singles play, Kansas made up two points quickly when Tiffany Largade scored the first point for the Jayhawks defeating OSU’s Lenka Stara 6-3, 6-4 on court five. On court two, Malkia Ngounoue won a hard fought battle against Alana Wolfberg taking the second point for the Jayhawks with a 6-4, 7-5 finish.

The Cowgirls came firing back with three straight wins starting with their first point in singles from Bunyawi Thamchaiwat who defeated Sonia Smagina on court one after a back and forth first set that ended 6-4 and a second set ending 6-1. Kansas’s Julia Deming fell to Daniella Medvedeva on court six in the first set 6-1. Despite a great performance in the second, Deming lost to Medvedeva 7-5 in the second set taking the overall score to 3-2 Cowgirls.

The day closed out in an intense battle between the Jayhawks and the Cowgirls, with Cowgirls eventually coming out on top. Carmen Roxana Manu put up a tremendous fight on court three. The first set belonged to OSU’s Miyamoto, but Manu came back strong for a 6-4 win in the second set. Miyamoto took the win for the Cowgirls with a 6-3 win in the final set of the day.

Singles Competitions

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (WOSU) def. Sonia Smagina (KAN) 6-4, 6-2. Malkia Ngounouse (KAN) def. Alana Wolfberg (WOSU) 6-4, 7-5. Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) def. Carmen Roxana Manu (KU) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3. Vasiliki Karvouni (KU) vs. Dariya Detkovskaya (WOSU) 5-7, 7-5, 4-1, unfinished. Tiffany Legarde (KAN) def. Lenka Stara (WOSU) 6-3, 6-4. Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) def. Julia Deming (KU) 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles Competition