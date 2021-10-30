🏈 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma State in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 15 Oklahoma State on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, 55-3, in front of 55,026 fans on the Cowboys’ Homecoming matchup.

The Jayhawks fell to 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State avenged its lone loss of the season last week and improved to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the conference.

Oklahoma State built a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and led 38-0 at half when the Cowboys scored with 2:23 remaining in the opening half.

After adding another touchdown in the third, the Jayhawks got on the board later in the quarter when kicker Jacob Borcila connected on a 45-yard field goal with 3:50 remaining in the frame.

The Cowboys closed out the scoring with a touchdown and a field goal in the final quarter.

Both Jason Bean and Miles Kendrick saw action at quarterback for the Jayhawks. Kendrick threw for 34 yards and ran for a team-high 32. Trevor Kardell had two catches for 12 yards, marking the first two catches of his career.

Rich Miller led the defense with nine tackles, including one for a loss. Kenny Logan Jr., had seven tackles, including five solo stops. Like Miller, Logan collected a tackle-for-loss in the setback. Defensive linemen Ron McGee and Zion DeBose combined on a sack for the Jayhawks, while true freshman cornerback Cam’Ron Dabney had a pair of pass breakups to go with four tackles. Linebacker Gavin Potter had six tackles and a pass breakup.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday, Nov. 6 at home against Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.