⚾ Kansas Falls to No. 5 Texas in Second Game of Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (15-10, 1-4 Big 12) fell to the Texas Longhorns (19-8, 6-2 Big 12), 7-0, in the second game of the series on Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark.

Cole Larsen got the starting nod and pitched through seven innings, surrendering three runs with only two earned. He finished with five strikeouts.

Texas attacked first, scoring a run in the first inning on a single and an error. They struck again in the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead after two-consecutive singles.

The Jayhawks had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fourth after a pair of singles by Tom Lichty and Brett Vosik, but couldn’t bring the runs to the plate.

James Cosentino led off the seventh inning with a double and Tavian Josenberger got on base after being hit by a pitch. A groundout gave Kansas runners on second and third with two outs, but the Jayhawks couldn’t convert, stranding Cosentino and Josenberger.

The Longhorns added another run in the sixth, two runs in the top of the eighth and ninth, taking a 7-0 lead.

Anthony Tulimero led off the ninth inning with a double, but the Jayhawks were unable to plate any runs in the inning.

Lichty led the offense for Kansas, going 3-for-4 on the day.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Texas conclude the series Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hoglund Ballpark.