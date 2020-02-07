🥎 Kansas Falls to Two Top 25 Teams on Friday

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas softball opened up its 2020 season against two top 25 opponents on Friday in No. 5 Arizona and No. 22 Arizona State to kick off the Kajikawa Classic. Despite battling down the stretch, the Jayhawks fell 11-1 to the Wildcats and 8-5 to the Sun Devils inside Farrington Field.

Game One vs. No. 5 Arizona

Arizona showed early why it is ranked as a top-five program in the nation, putting up six runs in the first two innings on the Jayhawks. Sophomore Morgyn Wynn did her best to try and get the momentum to go in Kansas’ favor in the fourth inning by hitting her first homerun of the season to deep center field to cut the lead to 5-1.

However, the Wildcats were not going to let up as they scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game with an 11-1 final score.