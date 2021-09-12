⚽️ Kansas Falls to Washington State 3-0 in Soccer

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A pair of Cougars goals in the first half spelled doom for Kansas soccer as the Jayhawks fell to Washington State 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. KU was outshot for just the third time this season, 13-6, including 9-2 shots on goal.

Kansas fell to 4-3-1 ending a two-match winning streak, while Washington State improved to 4-1-1.

Kansas senior Grace Wiltgen and sophomore Shira Elinav each recorded two shots for the match, while junior goalkeeper Melania Pasar collected six saves.

KU gave up two first-half goals against the physical Washington State offense. WSU’s Bridget Reiken scored in the fifth minute of the contest and Alyssa Gray scored in the 25th minute. Washington State outshot KU 8-3 in the first half, including 4-1 in shots on goal.

The Cougars scored their third goal of the match in the 51st minute from Elyse Bennett.

Kansas next heads to New England to conclude the non-conference portion of the 2021 season. KU will play at Dartmouth on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. (Central) and at Harvard on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 12 p.m. Both matches will be televised on ESPN+. Dartmouth is located in Hanover, New Hampshire, while Harvard is in Cambridge, Massachusetts.