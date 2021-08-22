⚽️ Kansas Falls to Wisconsin 1-0 on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A gutsy effort didn’t hold up as Kansas soccer fell short 1-0 to Wisconsin on a warm sunny Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.

With the win, Wisconsin, who is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches’ poll, improved to 2-0-0 on the season while Kansas fell to 0-1-1.

“It was a good game, they are a good team and we knew it was going to be a battle,” KU head coach Mark Francis said. “We had some opportunities in the second half. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day today. I thought we played well and it could have gone either way. I was really proud of our grit. We’re going to win more games than we will lose if we continue with that kind of mentality.”

Both teams played staunch defense throughout the first half as the first shot of the contest cae by Wisconsin nearly 20 minutes into the match.

Later in the first period, following Wisconsin shot that went high, KU senior Grace Wiltgen started a threat in which senior Rylan Childers found freshman, and sister, Raena Childers who passed it to Malagia Gagne’ who’s shot was blocked by Wisconsin goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer. For the half, Wisconsin outshot Kansas 5-1, with KU senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters making one of her five saves for the match.

Wisconsin was the aggressor to start the second half outshooting KU 5-0 through the first 15 minutes of the period. The Badgers scored the lone goal of the contest when Cammie Murtha crossed and found Emma Jaskaniec on the left side in the 64th minute.

Kansas did have chances in the second half with five corner kick opportunities. With 22 minutes to play, from a corner kick rebound, KU freshman Olivia Winter fired shot to the right side only to have Bloomer save it.

For the match, KU was outshot 13-5 with five Jayhawks recording shots – Gagne, Winter, sophomore Avery Smith and seniors Kaela Hansen and Grace Wiltgen.

Kansas will continue its homestand when it plays host to No. 21 Saint Louis on Thursday, August 26, at 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The match will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Jayhawks will conclude it homestand when it hosts Iowa on Sunday, August 29, at 1 p.m. That match will also be on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.