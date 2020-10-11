🏌️‍♀️ Kansas Finishes 8th at Betsy Rawls Invitational

AUSTIN, Texas – Led by a 2-over-par, 54-hole performance from veteran Sera Tadokoro, the Kansas women’s golf team wrapped up the 47th annual Betsy Rawls Invitational Sunday afternoon at the UT Golf Club.

Tadokoro posted the highest individual finish for the Jayhawks with a tie for 22nd place after shooting a combined 218 throughout the three-round, two-day tournament. Sophomore Abby Glynn also posted a top-30 finish and ended the weekend in a tie for 27th after carding a six-over-par 54-hole score.

Tadokoro has now shot even-par or better in 50-percent of her rounds played, with two of them coming in under par. The Osaka, Japan native is the only Jayhawk to break even par in a tournament this year.

Three other KU players rounded out the day’s competition with sophomore Lauren Heinlein (+11) finishing in a tie for 37th; and freshmen Ellie Roth (+13) and Joy Mannix (+14) holding down the No. 41 and No. 42 spots, respectively.

KU wraps up the fall slate at the Cowgirl Classic hosted by Oklahoma Stae, Oct. 22-23, at Karsten Creek Golf Club.