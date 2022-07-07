🏈 Kansas Football Announces Ladies Night Out to Take Place July 27

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host its annual Ladies Night Out, formerly Football 101, presented by LMH Health on Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Anderson Family Football Complex.

This women’s only clinic is designed for any fan who is interested in taking a look behind the scenes of the KU football program and an up-close opportunity to interact with head coach Lance Leipold, football staff and players.

Registration for the 2022 Ladies Night Out can be found here. Ladies Night Out will take place at the Anderson Family Football Complex, next to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The evening will kick off with dinner and refreshments, followed by breakout sessions.

All attendees will receive a t-shirt, food and drinks. Cost is $100 per person and all attendees must be 21 or over.

Kansas will open the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 when it hosts Tennessee Tech to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The 2022 Kansas football home schedule also features Duke (Sept. 24), Iowa State (Oct. 1), TCU (Oct. 8), Oklahoma State (Nov. 5) and Texas (Nov. 19).

For more information or to purchase 2022 season tickets, click here.