🏈 Kansas Football Closes Out Spring Ball with Spring Showcase Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football closed out its Spring practice schedule on Friday night as the Jayhawks welcomed fans to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the Spring Showcase presented by Kansas Lottery.

The showcase featured an evening of activities on the Campanile Hill, which led into action on the field as fans got their first look at the 2023 Kansas Jayhawks.

Friday night’s on-field action consisted of several practice periods, followed by two 25-minute periods of live scrimmage.