🏈 Kansas Football Closes Out Spring Ball with Spring Showcase Friday Night
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football closed out its Spring practice schedule on Friday night as the Jayhawks welcomed fans to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the Spring Showcase presented by Kansas Lottery.
The showcase featured an evening of activities on the Campanile Hill, which led into action on the field as fans got their first look at the 2023 Kansas Jayhawks.
Friday night’s on-field action consisted of several practice periods, followed by two 25-minute periods of live scrimmage.
Kansas will host seven games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during the 2023 season, beginning on Thursday, August 31, against Missouri State. Other home opponents for the Jayhawks include Illinois, BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.
New and renewal season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale starting at just $195. Seating options include bowl seating, family zone, the Meritrust Touchdown Club, Field Goal Club and more.
During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. For all season ticket information or to show interest in being contacted by our sales and service team to talk through all seating choices, click here.