🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update: August 3

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fall camp is underway for the Kansas Jayhawks as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season. Under the direction of third-year head coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks are coming off the program’s first bowl appearance since 2008 and looking to build upon that success. The Jayhawks took to the practice field to begin fall camp on Tuesday morning and are now through three days of practice and meetings in preparation for the start of the season. Kansas will open the 2023 season on Friday, September 1, against Missouri State, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

"It’s great to be out there and I love their energy. We continue to see the growth of our team, because of retention and rules that allow us to do more in the summer. You can really see how that pays off. As always, there’s a lot of things to do, but it’s day one. I am really happy with how they understand what we’re trying to do, the pace we’re trying to get things done, how we want practice and move things along. This football team continues to grow." Head Coach Lance Leipold

Welcome to camp 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qwRZe7sxfR — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 1, 2023

Award Season

Through Thursday, Kansas has had six players named to five preseason watch lists to awards from the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). It began Monday with quarterback Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal earning a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List. Cornerback Cobee Bryant was then named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, while kicker Seth Keller earned a spot on the Lou Groza Award Watch List. On Thursday, Daniels earned his second nod as he was named to The Wuerrfel Trophy Watch List and Kenny Logan, Jr., was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch list for the third-straight season.

30 Under 30

On Tuesday, Kansas Running Backs Coach Jonathan Wallace earned recognition as one of college football’s rising stars from 247Sports, which unveiled its 30Under30 list for 2023. The list, started annually by 247Sports in 2017, recognizes the top young coaches and off-field staffers in college football. Wallace is in his fourth season at Kansas after joining the coaching staff in February of 2020. Last season, his running back group contributed heavily as Kansas made its first Bowl appearance for the first time since 2008 and set several records offensively. Led by All-Big 12 honorable mention selection Devin Neal, Kansas rushed for 2,395 yards – an average of 184.2 per game – and scored 29 rushing touchdowns. Jayhawks in the NFL

The National Football League is preparing for the upcoming 2023 season and nine former Kansas Jayhawks are heading to NFL Training Camp to compete for a spot on their teams' active roster. They are: Dorance Armstrong, Jr. (Dallas Cowboys), Steven Sims, Jr. (Houston Texans), Hakeem Adeniji (Cincinnati Bengals), Daniel Wise (Kansas City Chiefs), Kyron Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Kwamie Lassiter II (Cincinnati Bengals), Earl Bostick, Jr. (Dallas Cowboys), Lonnie Phelps, Jr. (Cleveland Browns) and Caleb Sampson (Indianapolis Colts). Phelps will make his NFL preseason debut on Thursday, Aug. 3, as the Browns take on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff of that game is set for 7 p.m. CT from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, with a nationally-televised broadcast on NBC. NFL Camp szn ⛺️ Good luck to our guys repping the Crimson & Blue! 🫡#RockChalk x @NFL pic.twitter.com/AV5h8zETJ8 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 20, 2023

"I believe we’re a more confident group. I think we have high expectations of ourselves. We are not necessarily satisfied with the results week in and week out over the last couple of years. I think guys are hungry to prove to themselves and hopefully the world that it’s a different year and a different unit. We’ll be able to play up to the level that we need to." Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland

Special Appearance

Several guests have been spotted on the sideline at practice during the first few days of camp, along with in the meeting room. Head volleyball coach Ray Bechard and men's golf coach Jamie Bermel were in attendance Thursday morning at practice, while Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Athletic Director Travis Goff addressed the team in meetings that afternoon. Stay tuned for an exciting announcement regarding details of the Gateway District Project, coming on August 15 Big news awaits 👀 #GatewayDistrict

📍David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium pic.twitter.com/NzmI0ssrFB — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 1, 2023

"It's night and day difference in so many different ways. One is just knowing our personnel and our players knowing their coaching staff and their expectations. It's just the flow of the day, I talked a lot about alignment, all those different things. Now we have the benefit of the bowl game. All those things help us. Looking at where it was and where other people were at that time, it's been really neat to see the maturation of the guys that were here for that and are here now." Head Coach Lance Leipold