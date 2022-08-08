🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 2

The Jayhawks are now entering the second week of fall camp after practicing in full pads for the first time on Monday, August 8th.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The action at fall camp has heated up as Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold and his staff work to prepare the Jayhawks for the upcoming 2022 season.

"From my conversations with fans, what they appreciated about our football team is how they went about it (last season), whether that be sideline discipline to organization to how we carried through. From game one to game 12, we made improvements. If somebody is watching the game that way, they can see progress and our players have to continue to make progress."

Workin’ around the clock 👊 pic.twitter.com/mSUqvP3Die — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 6, 2022

Inside Out

To combat the early August conditions in Kansas, the Jayhawks have been splitting their practice time with a combination of indoor and outdoor training. On Friday evening, KU started in the Indoor Practice Facility before transitioning into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for some practice under the lights. The Jayhawks will need to prepare for those Friday Night Lights, as the season opener will take place on a Friday evening in less that four weeks.

Moving practice down the hill 🏟 pic.twitter.com/DHNKUt3rVY — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 6, 2022

Quotable #1

“One of the things I think we do a really good job of is making sure that our best personnel is on the field, whatever they are. If we have seven really good offensive lineman, we’ll have packages for them. If we’ve got five really good receivers, we’ll have packages for them. When you look at where we’re at, from a skill position standpoint, there’s a lot of competition and parity in a lot of the rooms. One of the things we’ll be able to use is multiple personnel groupings in each of them and have a nice little package for everything.”

– Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki

Welcome to Kansas

Kansas Football has added two new player to the linebacker room since the beginning of fall camp in super-senior Lorenzo McCaskill and redshirt-junior Alex Raich.

McCaskill stands at 6’0” tall, weighing 225 pounds and comes to Kansas after playing the past four years at Louisiana. A native of Detroit, Michigan, McCaskill led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 84 tackles last season and he will have one year of eligibility remaining. McCaskill will wear No. 7 for the Jayhawks this season.

Raich comes to Kansas from Golden West College in California, standing 6’3” and weighing in at 200 pounds. Raich is originally from Chur, Switzerland, making him one of two internationally born players on the 2022 Kansas football roster. Raich has two years of eligibility to play at Kansas and he will wear No. 34 this season.