🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 2
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The action at fall camp has heated up as Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold and his staff work to prepare the Jayhawks for the upcoming 2022 season.
The Jayhawks are now entering the second week of fall camp after practicing in full pads for the first time on Monday, August 8th.
"From my conversations with fans, what they appreciated about our football team is how they went about it (last season), whether that be sideline discipline to organization to how we carried through. From game one to game 12, we made improvements. If somebody is watching the game that way, they can see progress and our players have to continue to make progress."Head Coach Lance Leipold
Inside Out
To combat the early August conditions in Kansas, the Jayhawks have been splitting their practice time with a combination of indoor and outdoor training. On Friday evening, KU started in the Indoor Practice Facility before transitioning into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for some practice under the lights. The Jayhawks will need to prepare for those Friday Night Lights, as the season opener will take place on a Friday evening in less that four weeks.
Quotable #1
“One of the things I think we do a really good job of is making sure that our best personnel is on the field, whatever they are. If we have seven really good offensive lineman, we’ll have packages for them. If we’ve got five really good receivers, we’ll have packages for them. When you look at where we’re at, from a skill position standpoint, there’s a lot of competition and parity in a lot of the rooms. One of the things we’ll be able to use is multiple personnel groupings in each of them and have a nice little package for everything.”
– Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki
Welcome to Kansas
Kansas Football has added two new player to the linebacker room since the beginning of fall camp in super-senior Lorenzo McCaskill and redshirt-junior Alex Raich.
McCaskill stands at 6’0” tall, weighing 225 pounds and comes to Kansas after playing the past four years at Louisiana. A native of Detroit, Michigan, McCaskill led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 84 tackles last season and he will have one year of eligibility remaining. McCaskill will wear No. 7 for the Jayhawks this season.
Raich comes to Kansas from Golden West College in California, standing 6’3” and weighing in at 200 pounds. Raich is originally from Chur, Switzerland, making him one of two internationally born players on the 2022 Kansas football roster. Raich has two years of eligibility to play at Kansas and he will wear No. 34 this season.
Quotable #2
“We feel like we’re different. We’ve got to be different players, we’ve got to be different people, we’ve got to be different in our approach. If it’s going to be different, we need to be difference. I like the direction we’re going and I like the potential we have.”
– Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland
Versatility
Following Friday night’s practice, several Jayhawk players were asked a question: What other sport could you play D1 in?
The answers will entertain, and some might even surprise you.
Get Your Tickets
Kansas Football is set to host six games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022, beginning with the season opener on September 2 against Tennessee Tech. The Jayhawks will also host ACC foe Duke on September 24, before hosting Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. Single-game tickets can be purchased here, while season tickets are available and start as low as $185.
Season Opener
Year two of the Lance Leipold era kicks off on Friday, September 2, as the Jayhawks host Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Jayhawks are 1-0 in season openers under Leipold after defeating South Dakota to open the 2021 season.