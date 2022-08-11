🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 3
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kickoff for the 2022 Kansas football season is now just over three weeks away as the Jayhawks continue to use training camp to prepare for the second season of the Lance Leipold era.
With the second week of fall camp has come practices in full pads, more guest appearances on the sidelines and many plays being made by Jayhawks, who are starting to focus on the season opener against Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 2, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Quotable #1
On Tuesday, Leipold was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed culture, among other things, with former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Ryan Leaf. One quote from Leipold specifically stood out.
More Guest Appearances
Add two more Jayhawk head coaches to the list who have visited Kansas Football fall camp as men’s basketball head coach Bill Self and Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald were in attendance at Wednesday’s practice. Self is one of the longest-tenured coaches at Kansas, having led the Jayhawks to two national championships in his 19 seasons. Conversely, Fitzgerald is the newest head coach on KU’s coaching staff after taking over Jayhawk Baseball in June of 2022 following one year as an assistant coach at LSU.
A Different Look
View Kansas Football camp through a different lens as the Jayhawks have broken out the polaroid camera for fall camp.
Quotable #2
“You’ve got younger guys stepping up. You’ve got more leaders stepping into that role. You’ve got upperclassmen holding people accountable. Maturity and holding people accountable is what I’ve seen throughout the summer.” – Craig Young
NFL Jayhawks
Eight former Kansas football players are currently participating in an NFL training camp, hoping to land a spot on an opening-day roster. The most recent Jayhawks to enter the NFL are Kyron Johnson, who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in April, and Kwamie Lassiter II, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after the draft as a free agent. Lassiter is joined on the Bengals roster by fellow Jayhawks Hakeem Adeniji and Pooka Williams, Jr.
Other Jayhawks in the NFL include: Dorrance Armstrong (Cowboys), Azur Kamara (Chiefs), Steven Sims Jr., (Steelers) and Daniel Wise (Commanders)
Quotable #3
"I think they’re working really hard. I think we have great competition and great depth. They understand that they have to compete every single play. We tell our players all the time, ‘you can have a bad play, but you can’t have a bad day’, and that’s the attitude. Right now we’re focused on competition."Jim Panagos, Defensive Tackles Coach
One Big Question
Who has the best voice on the team?
Decide for yourself!
Corinth Square
Kansas Athletics and the KU Alumni Association will host the 16th annual KU Kickoff at Corinth Square, presented by Community Blood Center, in Prairie Village on Friday night. At the event, Coach Leipold will speak alongside Director of Athletics Travis Goff, Chancellor Douglas Girod and Heath Peterson, president of the KU Alumni Association.
Get Your Tickets
Kansas Football is set to host six games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022, beginning with the season opener on September 2 against Tennessee Tech. The Jayhawks will also host ACC foe Duke on September 24, before hosting Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. Single-game tickets can be purchased here, while season tickets are available and start as low as $185.
Season Opener
Year two of the Lance Leipold era kicks off on Friday, September 2, as the Jayhawks host Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Jayhawks are 1-0 in season openers under Leipold after defeating South Dakota to open the 2021 season.