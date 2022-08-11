🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 3 share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kickoff for the 2022 Kansas football season is now just over three weeks away as the Jayhawks continue to use training camp to prepare for the second season of the Lance Leipold era. With the second week of fall camp has come practices in full pads, more guest appearances on the sidelines and many plays being made by Jayhawks, who are starting to focus on the season opener against Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 2, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Focused on the work. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/5sxPZcvPA5 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 9, 2022 Quotable #1

On Tuesday, Leipold was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed culture, among other things, with former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Ryan Leaf. One quote from Leipold specifically stood out.

"I think they’re working really hard. I think we have great competition and great depth. They understand that they have to compete every single play. We tell our players all the time, ‘you can have a bad play, but you can’t have a bad day’, and that’s the attitude. Right now we’re focused on competition." Jim Panagos, Defensive Tackles Coach