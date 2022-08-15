🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 4

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football is now in its third week of training camp as the Jayhawks continue to prepare for year two of the Lance Leipold era. The Jayhawks are now less than three weeks away from kickoff of the 2022 season opener, which takes place on Friday, September 2, against Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

"It’s a night and day difference here in August than it was a year ago. Our talent level is up, our buy-in is better than it’s ever been before. Now we have got to be able to take that daily competition that we’ve talked about so dearly and make it better playing on gameday and that’s our goal this fall."

Nothing but love for the best fans in the world



Following an intense practice on a warm, Saturday morning, the Jayhawks were cooled off with slushes from Sonic Drive-in.

chilling that summer heat with some Sonic Drive-in

“As you saw as you went through last season, our young men kept believing and kept working hard. We played our best football down the stretch, especially down in Austin, Texas.” – Lance Leipold

"We want you to be a part of it. We need you to be a part of it. And we hope to see you Friday night, September 2nd." – Lance Leipold

NFL Jayhawks

The first week of the NFL Preseason is in the books. Eight former Kansas Football players entered NFL Training Camp with hopes of landing on an opening-day roster and multiple former Jayhawks opened the preseason with strong performances.

Preseason Week 1 Standouts

Kwamie Lassiter II (Bengals) – 1 rec, 5 yds; 2 kick return, 44 yds; 1 punt return, 4 yds

Azur Kamara (Chiefs) – 2 tackles; 1 pass defended

Steven Sims (Steelers) – 1 rush, 38 yds; 1 rec, 2 yds; 1 punt return, 38 yds

Daniel Wise (Commanders) – 1 sack; 2 quarterback hurries

“Jason Bean has had some of his best practices, I’ll just say that. His best practices as a Jayhawk have been in this month of August. I’m proud of how he’s gone about it. He’s more confident. He’s not letting this topic affect how he goes about it.” – Lance Leipold