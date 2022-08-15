🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 4
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football is now in its third week of training camp as the Jayhawks continue to prepare for year two of the Lance Leipold era. The Jayhawks are now less than three weeks away from kickoff of the 2022 season opener, which takes place on Friday, September 2, against Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Starting to feel a lot like football season…
Rock Chalk, KC 🙌#KUfball | @CommBloodCtrKC pic.twitter.com/vrYLJFqym0
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 13, 2022
Quotable #1
"It’s a night and day difference here in August than it was a year ago. Our talent level is up, our buy-in is better than it’s ever been before. Now we have got to be able to take that daily competition that we’ve talked about so dearly and make it better playing on gameday and that’s our goal this fall."Lance Leipold
Nothing but love for the best fans in the world ❤️💙#RockChalk | @CommBloodCtrKC pic.twitter.com/XVlB65rqWj
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 13, 2022
Keeping Cool
Following an intense practice on a warm, Saturday morning, the Jayhawks were cooled off with slushes from Sonic Drive-in.
chilling that summer heat with some @sonicdrivein 🥤😁 pic.twitter.com/okk46lallc
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 13, 2022
Quotable #2
“As you saw as you went through last season, our young men kept believing and kept working hard. We played our best football down the stretch, especially down in Austin, Texas.” – Lance Leipold
“We want you to be a part of it. We need you to be a part of it. And we hope to see you Friday night, September 2nd.”#RockChalk | @CoachLeipold pic.twitter.com/JDypZ0JCzL
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 13, 2022
NFL Jayhawks
The first week of the NFL Preseason is in the books. Eight former Kansas Football players entered NFL Training Camp with hopes of landing on an opening-day roster and multiple former Jayhawks opened the preseason with strong performances.
Preseason Week 1 Standouts
Kwamie Lassiter II (Bengals) – 1 rec, 5 yds; 2 kick return, 44 yds; 1 punt return, 4 yds
Azur Kamara (Chiefs) – 2 tackles; 1 pass defended
Steven Sims (Steelers) – 1 rush, 38 yds; 1 rec, 2 yds; 1 punt return, 38 yds
Daniel Wise (Commanders) – 1 sack; 2 quarterback hurries
LET EM KNOW @wisejayhawk 💪 pic.twitter.com/R1BaNkgG0b
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 13, 2022
Just @StevenSimsJr doing his thing 🙌 #NFLJayhawks
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 14, 2022
Quotable #3
“Jason Bean has had some of his best practices, I’ll just say that. His best practices as a Jayhawk have been in this month of August. I’m proud of how he’s gone about it. He’s more confident. He’s not letting this topic affect how he goes about it.” – Lance Leipold
Top Golf
The Jayhawks took full advantage of an off day from practice on Thursday, August 11. Players were rewarded with a trip to Top Golf in Overland Park, where they had a chance to show off their skills off the gridiron.
View this post on Instagram
Open Practice
The 2022 Kansas football season is quickly approaching as the Jayhawks kick off their season on Friday, September 2 against Tennessee Tech and fans have an opportunity to get their first look at the 2022 Jayhawks under head coach Lance Leipold.
Kansas Football will host an open practice on Saturday, August 20. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m., with practice scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The free practice is open to the general public as the Jayhawks continue preparations for the upcoming season.
Get Your Tickets
Kansas Football is set to host six games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022, beginning with the season opener on September 2 against Tennessee Tech. The Jayhawks will also host ACC foe Duke on September 24, before hosting Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. Single-game tickets can be purchased here, while season tickets are available and start as low as $185.
Let’s do this together, Jayhawk Nation 👊
2022 season tickets, single-game tickets, mini-plans, and more are all available right now. We need you at The Booth this fall!
Tickets → https://t.co/6kcASqBjJo
Student Combos → https://t.co/tkJrDjkkJh
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 13, 2022
Season Opener
Year two of the Lance Leipold era kicks off on Friday, September 2, as the Jayhawks host Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Jayhawks are 1-0 in season openers under Leipold after defeating South Dakota to open the 2021 season.