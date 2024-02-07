🏈 Kansas Football Finishes Off 2024 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football announced the addition of five transfers and 10 high school additions from the state of Kansas on Wednesday, as the Jayhawks completed their 2024 signing class.

Wednesday’s additions add to an already impressive 2024 signing class from December, which is Kansas’ highest rated class in program history.

“Between both signing periods, we are excited to add some quality experience through the portal as well as a very successful high school class,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We’re excited to welcome this group to campus and the opportunity to continue to build as a program.”

The Jayhawks added five players from the transfer portal, including defensive lineman Dylan Wudke (Youngstown State), offensive lineman Shane Bumgardner (Tiffin), offensive lineman Darrell Simmons Jr. (Iowa State), defensive lineman Javier Derritt (North Dakota State) and safety Devin Dye (Utah State). The group combined for nearly 200 games played over their careers.

Kansas also announced the addition of 10 high school additions, all from the state of Kansas. The group includes running back Micah Johnson (Wichita, Kan.), wide receiver Donald Collier (Andover, Kan.), offensive lineman Myles Ewell (Overland Park, Kan.), defensive tackle Jason Strickland (Olathe, Kan.), cornerback Jameer Moore (Salina, Kan.), linebacker Wesley Edison (Baldwin City, Kan.), punter Tyler Antle (Frontenac, Kan.), longsnapper Hollis Moeller (Shawnee, Kan.), offensive lineman Eli Richmond (Paola, Kan.) and safety Colter McDaniel (Cheney, Kan.).

