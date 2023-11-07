🏈 Kansas Football Moves up to No. 16 in College Football Playoff Rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football moved up five spots to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday evening.

The No. 16 ranking marks Kansas’ second-ever appearance in the CFP Rankings after making its initial appearance at No. 21 on Oct. 31.

Kansas (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) is off to its best start in the first nine games of its season since 2007, following a 28-21 victory over Iowa State on Nov. 4 in Ames, Iowa. The victory was Kansas’ first as a ranked team since the then-No. 16 ranked Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 41-36 on Oct. 10, 2009.

Following the win against Iowa State, Kansas climbed in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls, as the Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Since 2014, the CFP has served as the postseason event to determine college football’s national champion on the field. The selection committee releases five rankings during the regular season, ranking teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field. Metrics taken into consideration include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents. The final CFP selections will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Kansas will put its No. 16 ranking to the test as the Jayhawks return home for back-to-back home games against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 11 before the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 18. Kickoff between Kansas and Texas Tech is set for 11 a.m. CT with the game televised on FS1. Tickets to Kansas’ remaining two home games can be purchased by clicking here.