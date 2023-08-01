Open Search
Football

📸 Kansas Football Opens Fall Camp on Tuesday

LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - quarterback Jason Bean #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - running back Sevion Morrison #28 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - running back Johnny Thompson Jr. #26 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - safety O.J. Burroughs #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - Linebackers Coach Chris Simpson of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - defensive lineman Jereme Robinson #90 of the Kansas Jayhawks and defensive end Hayden Hatcher #37 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - quarterback Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - running back Devin Neal #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - Head Coach Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - offensive lineman Mike Novitsky #50 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - defensive lineman Tommy Dunn Jr. #92 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - wide receiver Luke Grimm #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - wide receiver Doug Emilien #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - defensive lineman Caleb Taylor #53 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - August 1, 2023 - quarterback Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/ Kansas Athletics
