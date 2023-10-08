🏈 Kansas Football Ranked #24 in Latest Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a one-week absence, Kansas Football returned to the USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday, sitting at No. 24 in the national rankings.

Kansas is back in the poll for the second time this season, previously garnering the No. 24 spot on Sept. 24 following a 4-0 start to the season. The Jayhawks have now been ranked in the Coaches Poll four times in the past two seasons, with a high ranking of No. 17 on Oct. 2, 2022.

KU improved to 5-1 on the year and 2-1 in Big 12 play with its 51-22 victory over UCF on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-1 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09. KU is one of 10 programs in FBS football who have started each of the past two seasons with a 5-1 record.

The Jayhawks have earned victories over Missouri State (Sept. 1, 48-17), Illinois (Sept. 8, 34-23), Nevada (Sept. 16, 31-24) and BYU (38-27) this season. KU’s lone defeat was suffered on Sept. 30 at Texas, who is ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Poll this week.

Kansas rushed for a season-high 399 yards against UCF, with running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw both topping the 130-yard mark. Neal ran for 154 yards and a touchdown, while Hishaw had 134 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan McDuffie added 91 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Kansas is now ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 6 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 232.3 yards per game.

Defensively, Kansas is tied for sixth nationally with 47 tackles for loss, an average of 7.8 per game. The Jayhawks are led by defensive end Austin Booker, who’s third in the Big 12 with 8.0 tackles for loss and tied for the league-lead with 5.0 sacks.

Kansas returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a road trip to Oklahoma State. Kickoff in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1.