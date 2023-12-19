🏈 Kansas Football Represented by Eight Individuals on CSC Academic All-District Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Football was represented by eight individuals on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, including Jared Casey, Mason Fairchild, Kwinton Lassiter, Seth Keller, JB Brown, Jayson Gilliom, Tabor Allen and Dylan Downing.

The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first, second and third team honorees announced on Jan. 23, 2024.

In 2022, Kansas’ Sam Burt, Jalon Daniels and Earl Bostick Jr. earned CSC Academic All-America honors, the most to earn the award in a season in school history. Both Casey and Fairchild also earned Academic All-District honors in 2022.

To qualify for the Academic All-District teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 90 percent of all contests.

Kansas’ eight honorees are tied for the most in the Big 12 Conference, along with Cincinnati and Iowa State.

For more information on the CSC All-America program, click here. See below for a list of Jayhawks on the CSC Academic All-District Teams:

Jared Casey, Sports Management

Mason Fairchild, Chemical Engineering

Kwinton Lassiter, Sport Management

Seth Keller, Master of Business Administration

JB Brown, Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jayson Gilliom, Sports Management

Tabor Allen, Masters of Business Administration

Dylan Downing, Sports Management