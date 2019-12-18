Kansas Football Signing Day Live Set To Stream Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will provide exclusive inside access to the Jayhawks’ new class of players as it will stream “Kansas Football Signing Day Live” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Now in its fourth year, Kansas Football Signing Day Live will start at 2 p.m. CT, as the Jayhawk TV Network will provide live coverage from the Anderson Family Football Complex. Kansas head coach Les Miles and several KU assistant coaches will break down the 2020 signing class. The two-hour program will include Coach Miles’ 3:30 p.m. CT, press conference.

Full 2020 Signing Day coverage can be found on KUAthletics.com with a live update of the student-athletes who have joined the program. Student-athlete photos, video highlights and biographies will be among the wealth of information shared.

Jayhawk fans can keep up with the day’s activities via the Kansas Football social channels by following on Twitter at @KU_Football, Instagram at @KUFootball and Facebook at @KansasFootball.