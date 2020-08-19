🏈 Kansas Football to Debut “Camping with the Jayhawks”

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a time where access is limited due to COVID-19, Kansas football is providing fans an inside access pass to watch practice through the newly created show – Camping with the Jayhawks. The show will premiere on Facebook and KUAthletics.com with the debut episode airing on Wednesday, August 19th.

Camping with the Jayhawks will feature interviews with Director of Athletics Jeff Long, head coach Les Miles, former KU football players and other special guests in an effort to provide fans a behind-the-scenes look. Kennetra Pulliams and Smacker Miles will split hosting duties and be accompanied by long-time KU radio analyst, David Lawrence. This mini-series leading up to the season-opener vs. Coastal Carolina will be a must watch as the Jayhawks prepare for the unprecedented 2020 season.

