Kansas Football to Host Free Open Practice on August 14

Football season in Lawrence, Kansas has officially arrived. Now it’s time for fans to get a first look at the 2021 Jayhawks under head coach Lance Leipold.

Kansas Football will host the first open practice of the Lance Leipold era on Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m., with practice scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The free practice is open to the general public as the Jayhawks continue preparations for the upcoming season.

All fans should park on the west side of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and enter through the southwest corner using Gates 1, 4 and 9, with elevators to accessible seating also available. Fan seating will be on the west side of the stadium where beverages will be available for purchase as needed. Restrooms on the lower concourse will also be available. The football fan guide will be in effect for the open practice, including the clear bag policy. For additional questions related to attending games and practices at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, please read the full football fan guide.

The open session will serve as an opportunity to check out Kansas Football in a practice setting for the first time in nearly two years as it continues preparations for its season-opener against South Dakota. The Jayhawks will host the Coyotes on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., to open the 2021 season.

Season tickets are currently on sale for as low as $155 for the 2021 season and can be purchased here.

Coach Leipold and the Jayhawks officially opened camp on Aug. 5 after a productive summer in the weight room. The practice on the 14th will serve as the team’s ninth of the 2021 Kansas Football Training Camp.

In accordance with Douglas County Health officials and university policy, it is recommended all people — including those who are fully vaccinated — wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces. Additional safety guidance can be found at: https://protect.ku.edu/.