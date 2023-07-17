🏈 Kansas Football to Host Inaugural Kickoff Party on August 18

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With football season just around the corner, Kansas football will host its inaugural Kickoff Party presented by adidas inside the Indoor Practice Facility on Friday, August 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

The Kickoff Party marks two weeks prior to Kansas’ season-opener against Missouri State and will feature music, tailgating games, food trucks, inflatables, face paintings, balloon artist and other activities. This family-friendly event will be one you don’t want to miss out on.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear from Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold, select players, Director of Athletics Travis Goff and more on a main stage built inside the facility. Kansas’ newly unveiled jerseys and other team gear will be onsite to view up-close and the latest Kansas merchandise will be available for purchase.

Kansas football kicks off its 2023 season on Friday, September 1, when the Jayhawks host Missouri State in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. CT. The following week, Kansas hosts Illinois on Friday, September 8, for a nationally televised contest on ESPN2. Other home opponents for the Jayhawks include Big 12 newcomers BYU and UCF along with conference foes Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

Season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale starting at just $195. Seating options include bowl seating, the Meritrust Touchdown Club, and more. Mini plans are also available and designed to allow fans to pick the games that work the best for them. During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.

Furthermore, Sports Combo Passes for KU Students are also available for just $175. The pass includes access to both football and basketball tickets and can be purchased online through Enroll and Pay. For more information on student tickets, or to purchase today, click here.