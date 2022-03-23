⛳ Kansas Going Back to South Carolina to Compete in The Clemson Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team is traveling back to South Carolina to compete in the sixth-annual Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee, March 25-27.

In an 18-team field, the 54-hole event will consist of three 18-hole days, with March 25-26 starting at 8 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. on March 27.

In its last tournament, Kansas placed eighth at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 14-15, at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in South Carolina. The Jayhawks scored a second round 1-over 288, which tied for the second-lowest score of the second round.

Joining Kansas at the Clemson Invitational is host Clemson, No.6 Florida, No. 14 Florida State, Furman, Illinois, Kentucky, Kent State, No. 17 LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Purdue, Tennessee, UNCW, Vanderbilt and No. 22 Virginia Tech. The Reserve at Lake Keowee has a par of 72 and measures 7,112 yards, designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Kansas is traveling with super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Lauren Heinlein and Pear Pooratanaopa and freshmen Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman. Tadokoro has scored one top-five finish this season. At the Briar’s Creek Invitational, Heinlein had another round in the 60s giving her three this season, while also finishing tied for 11th. Pooratanaopa has three top-10 finishes this season and Ebner will be competing in her fourth match as a Jayhawk. Rothman has finished top-30 in the previous two events.

Live State for the Clemson Invitational can be found via Golfstat.com here.