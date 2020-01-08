Kansas Hall of Famer John Trombold Passes Away

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas baseball player John Trombold passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 in Del Mar, California. He was 88.

“John Trombold was one of the most loyal, faithful and dedicated members of the Kansas baseball family, and he will truly be missed,” said Kansas head baseball coach Ritch Price.

Trombold maintained his relationship with Kansas baseball through the years and was an annual participant in the Floyd Temple Alumni Game.

“We would talk on a regular basis and it was always a special connection how excited he would get after a great-series win over a national power,” Price said.

During his senior campaign in 1954, Trombold finished as the team leader in at bats (65), runs (19), hits (21), home runs (4) and RBI’s (16), while earning a .323 batting average and a 1.000 fielding percentage. He was also selected as team captain of Floyd Temple’s first Kansas baseball team as head coach.

Trombold was selected as an all-American in 1954, and later was inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame for his achievements that season. Upon graduation, he signed with the Chicago White Sox and played for the team’s affiliate the Topeka Owls.

The Kansas native followed his father, George, as a member of the Kansas program and later was followed by his younger brother, Jim.

“He loved Kansas baseball and continued to give back to our university and program,” Price said. “Our player’s lounge inside the McCarthy Family Clubhouse is named in honor of his family and their contributions to our program.”

Following his family’s playing days with KU, their continued efforts were reflected with the naming of the Trombold Lounge, which honors George, John and Jim Trombold, and is a location for players to relax and hang out before practices, or in between classes.

“It is a sad day for Kansas baseball as we mourn the loss of one of our Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame inductees and all-American selections,” Price said. “However, we are excited to celebrate a life well-lived and remember his accomplishments and contributions to the Kansas baseball family.”

Trombold’s memorial services will be scheduled in the coming months.