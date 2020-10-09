🏌️♀️ Kansas Heads South for Betsy Rawls Invitational
|Dates:
|Oct. 10-11, 2020
|Location:
|UT Golf Club (Austin, Texas)
|Par:
|72
|Format:
|36 holes Saturday; 18 holes Sunday
|Teams:
|Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team treks south to Austin, Texas, for the 47th annual Betsy Rawls Invitational hosted by the University of Texas October 10-11.
The tournament features two rounds and 36 holes on Saturday and a final round of 18 holes on Sunday, all played at the par-72 University of Texas Golf Club.
Ten teams make up the tournament field, including eight of the 10 schools from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas State and Texas Tech.
“Our goal this weekend is to continue focusing on what’s in our control and play smart, disciplined golf,” head coach Erin O’Neil said. “It will be important to keep the ball in the fairway and play to the center of most greens since most are pretty small. If we start getting aggressive with our approach shots it will lead to bogies or higher.”
The Jayhawks will send a familiar lineup with them to Texas as the same starting five from two weeks ago will make the trip. Freshmen Joy Mannix and Ellie Roth; sophomores Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein; and junior Sera Tadokoro look to build upon the foundation set in late September at the Schooner Classic and keep pushing forward as they tee off at 8:45 a.m., in shotgun fashion.
|Name
|Last Time Out
|1.
|Sera Tadokoro
|+7 (68-76-73-217)
|2.
|Lauren Heinlein
|+9 (70-75-74-219)
|3.
|Abby Glynn
|+11 (72-78-71-221)
|4.
|Ellie Roth
|+15 (79-73-73-225)
|5.
|Joy Mannix
|+11 (72-74-75-221)
Tadokoro finished the Schooner Classic (Sept. 27-28) as the top Jayhawk in a tie for 15th place with an overall score of 7-over-par. Heinlein finished that same tournament in a tie for 22nd place, while Glynn and Mannix both tied for 29th. Roth rounded out the fivesome in a tie for 40th.
The Schooner Classic marked the first taste of collegiate competition for Mannix and Roth, and O’Neil hopes they build upon that experience in Texas.
“Hopefully Joy and Ellie feel a little more confident after OU,” O’Neil said. “Ellie has played this course a lot and feels pretty comfortable here. I know she’s excited to be back in Texas. Joy is accurate with her her long game and has a great short game which suites this course well.”
Fans can follow the action on the Kansas women’s golf social accounts and Golfstat, as well as via a tape-delayed broadcast on the Longhorn Network.