🏌️‍♀️ Kansas Heads South for Betsy Rawls Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team treks south to Austin, Texas, for the 47th annual Betsy Rawls Invitational hosted by the University of Texas October 10-11.

The tournament features two rounds and 36 holes on Saturday and a final round of 18 holes on Sunday, all played at the par-72 University of Texas Golf Club.

Ten teams make up the tournament field, including eight of the 10 schools from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas State and Texas Tech.

“Our goal this weekend is to continue focusing on what’s in our control and play smart, disciplined golf,” head coach Erin O’Neil said. “It will be important to keep the ball in the fairway and play to the center of most greens since most are pretty small. If we start getting aggressive with our approach shots it will lead to bogies or higher.”

The Jayhawks will send a familiar lineup with them to Texas as the same starting five from two weeks ago will make the trip. Freshmen Joy Mannix and Ellie Roth; sophomores Abby Glynn and Lauren Heinlein; and junior Sera Tadokoro look to build upon the foundation set in late September at the Schooner Classic and keep pushing forward as they tee off at 8:45 a.m., in shotgun fashion.